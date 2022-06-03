RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War by the numbers at 100 days | Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay | US and allies: Hold Russia accountable
Home » MLB News » Diamondbacks visit the Pirates…

Diamondbacks visit the Pirates to start 3-game series

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-27, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (22-27, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -115, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Pittsburgh has a 22-27 record overall and an 11-14 record at home. The Pirates are 15-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona has an 11-11 record in road games and a 25-27 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 12-23 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Chavis has six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 7-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 13 home runs while slugging .469. Pavin Smith is 6-for-31 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS sees potential to buy more electric vehicles under facility consolidation plan

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up