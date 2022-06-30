Cubs and Reds meet in series rubber match

Cincinnati Reds (26-48, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-46, fourth in the NL Central) Chicago; Thursday, 8:05…

Cincinnati Reds (26-48, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-46, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-6, 4.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -125, Reds +106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has a 14-26 record in home games and a 29-46 record overall. The Cubs have a 12-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati has a 26-48 record overall and a 14-25 record on the road. Reds hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 16 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 9-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Pham has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .245 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds: 3-7, .263 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

