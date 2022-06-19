RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Captive medic freed | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Ukraine's possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
Cubs aim to sweep series against the Braves

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 2:41 AM

Atlanta Braves (37-29, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (25-40, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 4.95 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -161, Cubs +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Chicago has a 25-40 record overall and a 13-24 record at home. The Cubs are 19-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has gone 17-15 on the road and 37-29 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .438 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 12 home runs, 25 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .284 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 12-for-37 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 24 doubles and eight home runs for the Braves. Adam Duvall is 9-for-34 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .233 batting average, 7.80 ERA, outscored by 51 runs

Braves: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

