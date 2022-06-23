Cardinals bring 2-1 series advantage over Brewers into game 4

St. Louis Cardinals (40-31, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-32, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Thursday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (40-31, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-32, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -115, Cardinals -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 2-1.

Milwaukee has a 39-32 record overall and a 16-14 record in home games. The Brewers have the seventh-best team ERA in the majors at 3.69.

St. Louis has a 40-31 record overall and a 19-18 record in road games. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

The teams meet Thursday for the 12th time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has nine doubles, 14 home runs and 35 RBI for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 8-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 22 doubles and 17 home runs for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-40 with five doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Cardinals: T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.