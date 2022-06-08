RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fears of global food crisis grow | Russia cracks down on critics of military actions
Boston’s Kiké Hernández goes on injured list for hip strain

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 10:25 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have placed Kiké Hernández on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain.

Boston made the move Wednesday night before facing the Los Angeles Angels.

The versatile Hernández has been Boston’s leadoff hitter and starting center fielder lately, but manager Alex Cora said Hernández has been dogged by pain in his hip. The veteran is batting .209 with four homers and 24 RBIs this season.

Hernández filled in at shortstop Tuesday night and made the game-ending defensive play, throwing out Kurt Suzuki on a difficult grounder.

Hernández will be eligible to return June 18. Second baseman Jonathan Arauz was recalled to take his roster spot.

Christian Arroyo moved into the leadoff slot for the Red Sox, and Jackie Bradley Jr. took over in center field.

