Athletics’ Montas pitching no-hitter thru 7 against Mariners

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Seattle Mariners.

Montas has thrown 84 pitches and the A’s lead 1-0 Thursday at the Coliseum.

Montas has struck out eight and walked two.

The 29-year-old righty began the game with a 3-7 record and a 3.53 ERA.

