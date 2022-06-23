RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Home » MLB News » Athletics' Montas pitching no-hitter…

Athletics’ Montas pitching no-hitter thru 7 against Mariners

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 5:34 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Seattle Mariners.

Montas has thrown 84 pitches and the A’s lead 1-0 Thursday at the Coliseum.

Montas has struck out eight and walked two.

The 29-year-old righty began the game with a 3-7 record and a 3.53 ERA.

