3-man crew for Astros-Rangers with ump in health protocols

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 2:28 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A three-man umpiring crew worked the game between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers on Wednesday after umpire David Rackley was ruled out due to health and safety protocols.

“Consistent with protocols, the remainder of the crew has followed the appropriate steps, and the game will proceed under a three-umpire system,” Major League Baseball said in a statement, without elaborating.

Rackley had been scheduled to work behind home plate for the series finale, an afternoon game.

Ryan Blakeney, who had been set to work first base, was behind the plate instead. Marvin Hudson and Junior Valentine, the other two umpires on the crew, were on the bases.

