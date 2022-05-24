RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Rockies look to end road losing streak, face the Pirates

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 2:41 AM

Colorado Rockies (19-22, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-24, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.85 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to break a five-game road slide.

Pittsburgh has a 17-24 record overall and a 10-13 record at home. The Pirates have a 13-7 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado is 14-11 at home and 19-22 overall. The Rockies have gone 13-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach has five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 4-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 16-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .194 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .279 batting average, 5.06 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

