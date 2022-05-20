RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol | War fuels surging prices in Europe | Surviving when home is blasted | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden
Rockies host the Mets to open 3-game series

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (26-14, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-19, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.73 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (1-3, 6.16 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -139, Rockies +118; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the New York Mets on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado is 13-9 at home and 18-19 overall. The Rockies have gone 10-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 26-14 record overall and a 13-8 record at home. The Mets have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has a .319 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has nine doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. Yonathan Daza is 15-for-39 with six RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 10 home runs while slugging .513. Mark Canha is 7-for-28 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .270 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mets: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Max Scherzer: day-to-day (left side), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

