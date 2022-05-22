Rockies and Mets play, winner claims 3-game series

New York Mets (27-15, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-20, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday,…

New York Mets (27-15, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-20, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (1-0, 3.52 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -123, Rockies +104; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and New York Mets meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado has a 19-20 record overall and a 14-10 record at home. The Rockies have the highest team slugging percentage in the NL at .416.

New York has a 13-8 record at home and a 27-15 record overall. The Mets have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.49.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles and six home runs for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 17-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 10 home runs, 14 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .286 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12-for-38 with three doubles, two triples and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .282 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jose Iglesias: day-to-day (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.