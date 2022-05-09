RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Reds open 3-game series at home against the Brewers

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 2:41 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (18-10, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (5-23, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 5.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -181, Reds +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Cincinnati is 5-23 overall and 3-8 in home games. The Reds are 3-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has a 10-4 record at home and an 18-10 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham is second on the Reds with a .222 batting average, and has five doubles, four home runs, 15 walks and eight RBI. Brandon Drury is 12-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has a .267 batting average to rank second on the Brewers, and has eight doubles and seven home runs. Christian Yelich is 13-for-36 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .221 batting average, 8.04 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

