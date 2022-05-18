RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » MLB News » Reds, Guardians postponed by…

Reds, Guardians postponed by rain, teams will play Thursday

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 6:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steady rain and a wet forecast postponed Wednesday night’s series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.

The game will be made up Thursday with a matinee. The Reds and Guardians were both scheduled to be off but will now play at 1:10 p.m.

Both teams pushed back their starters by one day, with Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle (2-4) going against Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill (1-2).

The Guardians have been postponed at Progressive Field by bad weather four times already this season, forcing them to play three doubleheaders.

Cincinnati won the series opener on Tuesday night, scoring the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning to win 5-4. At 10-26, the Reds have baseball’s worst record.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up