Pirates open 3-game series with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-7, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-15, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (2-1, 1.87 ERA, .92 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -245, Pirates +201; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to open a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 5-6 record at home and an 11-15 record overall. The Pirates have an 8-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has gone 10-2 in home games and 19-7 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has seven doubles and seven RBI while hitting .326 for the Pirates. Ben Gamel is 14-for-37 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has three doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI for the Dodgers. Chris Taylor is 8-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .229 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

