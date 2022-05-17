RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier | GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine
Home » MLB News » Phillies take on the…

Phillies take on the Padres in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (22-13, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-18, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Phillies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Philadelphia is 17-18 overall and 9-9 at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .431 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

San Diego is 10-7 in home games and 22-13 overall. The Padres are 7-4 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with nine home runs while slugging .634. Jean Segura is 16-for-32 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 RBI for the Padres. Luke Voit is 5-for-21 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .283 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zach Eflin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

Space National Guard still up in the air but lawmakers want to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up