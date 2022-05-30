RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front | Families await word from missing Azovstal defenders | Refugees flee Russian advance
Phillies host the Giants to open 3-game series

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Francisco Giants (25-21, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (21-27, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -113, Giants -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the San Francisco Giants to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 11-13 in home games and 21-27 overall. The Phillies are 15-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 25-21 overall and 12-10 on the road. Giants hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks sixth in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 28 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Garrett Stubbs is 3-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has a .298 batting average to rank second on the Giants, and has 10 doubles and four home runs. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-28 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 3-7, .251 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

