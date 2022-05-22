RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Fear for POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Padres aim to keep win streak alive against the Giants

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

San Diego Padres (26-14, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-17, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore (2-1, 2.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (3-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -142, Padres +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has an 11-9 record at home and a 22-17 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the majors.

San Diego is 26-14 overall and 10-7 at home. The Padres are 11-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Padres are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 10 doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 10-for-32 with six doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .358 batting average, and has nine doubles, eight home runs, 19 walks and 25 RBI. Jurickson Profar is 14-for-40 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Padres: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (right knee), Curt Casali: 7-Day IL (concussion), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

