Mets take on the Giants after Escobar’s 4-hit game

New York Mets (29-16, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (23-19, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Giants: Jakob Junis (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -113, Mets -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Francisco Giants after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the Giants on Tuesday.

San Francisco is 23-19 overall and 12-11 at home. Giants hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in MLB play.

New York has a 16-8 record in road games and a 29-16 record overall. The Mets are 10-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Mets are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has three doubles, 10 home runs and 22 RBI for the Giants. Curt Casali is 3-for-10 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has seven doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .282 for the Mets. Mark Canha is 9-for-32 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .260 batting average, 7.98 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Mets: 6-4, .301 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Curt Casali: 7-Day IL (concussion), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.