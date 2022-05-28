Mets host the Phillies on 3-game home win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (21-25, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (30-17, first in the NL East) New York;…

Philadelphia Phillies (21-25, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (30-17, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -126, Phillies +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York has a 14-8 record in home games and a 30-17 record overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .261, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia has a 10-12 record in road games and a 21-25 record overall. The Phillies have a 15-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Mets have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has eight doubles and 12 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 17 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs while hitting .313 for the Phillies. Garrett Stubbs is 4-for-9 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .297 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

