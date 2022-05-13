RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » MLB News » Mets C James McCann…

Mets C James McCann sidelined by broken left hamate bone

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 3:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist.

The Mets say McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone.

The 31-year-old McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Catcher Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

State CIO to leave in June

With Operation Allies Welcome, DHS reaps benefits of ‘as a service’ model

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up