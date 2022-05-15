RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Marlins and Brewers square off in series rubber match

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (21-13, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (15-18, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (3-2, 5.97 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-2, 6.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -159, Marlins +136; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Miami has a 7-8 record at home and a 15-18 record overall. The Marlins have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.48.

Milwaukee has a 10-4 record in home games and a 21-13 record overall. The Brewers have a 7-3 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has six doubles, three triples and six home runs while hitting .288 for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-41 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 11-for-44 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .248 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (), Joey Wendle: day-to-day (hamstring), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

