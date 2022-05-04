Marlins aim to break slide in matchup with the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-13, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (12-11, second in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 12:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-13, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (12-11, second in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (1-1, 1.17 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-1, 5.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -153, Diamondbacks +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head into a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks as losers of three straight games.

Miami has gone 6-6 at home and 12-11 overall. The Marlins have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.44.

Arizona has gone 5-7 at home and 12-13 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 7-1 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has five doubles, three triples, four home runs and 19 RBI for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 7-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho is second on the Diamondbacks with a .232 batting average, and has four doubles, four home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI. Nick Ahmed is 8-for-27 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .184 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Diamondbacks: Mark Melancon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.