Kody Clemens brought up by Tigers for possible MLB debut

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 3:45 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was brought up by the Detroit Tigers on Monday for a possible major league debut.

Detroit recalled the infielder/outfielder from Triple-A Toledo of the International League and put outfielder Robbie Grossman on the 10-day injured list because of a strained neck.

A third round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Clemens was hitting .283 at Toledo with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 45 games. Drafted as a second baseman, he has played first, second, third and left this season.

Detroit needed depth because of Grossman’s injury and Miguel Cabrera’s bad back.

Roger Clemens was an 11-time All-Star who won 354 games in a major league career from 1984-2007 and struck out 4,672, third behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson.

Among the players implicated in the 2007 Mitchell Report, Roger Clemens denied using performance-enhancing drugs. In 2012, he was acquitted of charges he lied to Congress when he denied allegations of PED use.

