Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Pirates after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (22-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-23, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (3-3, 6.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-2, 5.67 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Paul Goldschmidt had four hits against the Pirates on Saturday.

Pittsburgh is 16-23 overall and 9-12 in home games. The Pirates have a 10-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis is 10-8 in home games and 22-18 overall. The Cardinals have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gamel has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 RBI for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 7-for-26 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with nine home runs while slugging .544. Goldschmidt is 20-for-43 with four home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .181 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .275 batting average, 4.50 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: day-to-day (left hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

