RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Fear for POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Home » MLB News » Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against…

Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Pirates after 4-hit outing

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (22-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-23, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (3-3, 6.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-2, 5.67 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Paul Goldschmidt had four hits against the Pirates on Saturday.

Pittsburgh is 16-23 overall and 9-12 in home games. The Pirates have a 10-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis is 10-8 in home games and 22-18 overall. The Cardinals have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gamel has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 RBI for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 7-for-26 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with nine home runs while slugging .544. Goldschmidt is 20-for-43 with four home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .181 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .275 batting average, 4.50 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: day-to-day (left hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up