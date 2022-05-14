RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Giants try to prolong win streak, take on the Cardinals

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Francisco Giants (20-12, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-15, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (1-0, 1.20 ERA, .87 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (2-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -113, Giants -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants seek to continue a six-game win streak with a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 17-15 record overall and an 8-8 record in home games. The Cardinals have gone 12-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 20-12 record overall and an 11-7 record in home games. The Giants have a 12-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with seven home runs while slugging .576. Juan Yepez is 13-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has seven doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Luis Gonzalez is 11-for-29 with a double and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

