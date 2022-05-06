Giants aim to end 4-game losing streak, take on the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (14-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-11, fourth in the NL West) San…

St. Louis Cardinals (14-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-11, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to break their four-game losing streak when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

San Francisco has a 6-6 record in home games and a 14-11 record overall. The Giants have gone 8-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis has a 6-5 record in home games and a 14-10 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 10-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has five doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Luis Gonzalez is 11-for-32 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has four doubles and two home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 8-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (knee), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.