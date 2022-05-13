RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Diamondbacks host the Cubs in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 3:56 AM

Chicago Cubs (11-19, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-15, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -125, Cubs +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Arizona has a 9-9 record in home games and a 17-15 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 10-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has an 11-19 record overall and a 4-11 record at home. The Cubs have gone 8-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI for the Diamondbacks. Jordan Luplow is 6-for-22 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has four doubles and two home runs for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 8-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .231 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs: 3-7, .205 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), David Robertson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

