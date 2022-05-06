RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal | US Cyber Command helps Lithuania | US seizes Russian oligarch's superyacht
Home » MLB News » Cubs play the Dodgers…

Cubs play the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-7, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-14, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.55 ERA, .96 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (1-3, 5.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a three-game series.

Chicago has a 4-7 record in home games and a 9-14 record overall. The Cubs have a 7-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 16-7 record overall and a 10-2 record in home games. The Dodgers have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .239.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has seven doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 8-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .299 batting average to rank third on the Dodgers, and has five doubles, a triple and three home runs. Mookie Betts is 11-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

VA hired 59,000 employees this fiscal year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Office overseeing EHR interoperability between DoD, VA not having 'active role' in rollout

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up