RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
Home » MLB News » Cubs place Heyward on…

Cubs place Heyward on IL with no designation, recall Hughes

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 6:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the injured list with no designation and selected left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

Manager David Ross said Heyward is “doing OK” and added “he had some real stuff” that included body aches and hydration issues. Heyward, a five-time Gold Glove winner, is batting .208 with four RBIs in 27 games this season.

Heyward would be the third Cub recently put on the IL with no designation, usually signaling a positive test for COVID-19. Right-handers Marcus Stroman and David Robertson also have been sidelined.

Stroman has been cleared to return and was scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Ross was optimistic about Stroman’s return to the rotation in the next week. The 31-year-old last pitched on May 1, tossing seven shutout innings in Milwaukee to earn his first victory of the season after three losses.

Additionally, Chicago recalled infielder/outfielder Christopher Morel from Double-A Tennessee and optioned left-hander Conner Menez to Iowa on Tuesday. Both Hughes and Morel arrived at Wrigley Field in time from Tuesday night’s game against Pittsburgh.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

Leaders cite progress under cyber EO, but lawmakers press for more amid persistent threats

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up