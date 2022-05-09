Cubs come into matchup with the Padres on losing streak

Chicago Cubs (9-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (19-10, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Chicago Cubs (9-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (19-10, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 5.64 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Padres: MacKenzie Gore (2-0, 1.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to end a four-game skid with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 9-5 in home games and 19-10 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in the majors.

Chicago has gone 4-10 in home games and 9-17 overall. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .367.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has seven doubles, seven home runs and 21 RBI for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 9-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom has seven doubles and five home runs for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 8-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .213 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cubs: 2-8, .166 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (ankle), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.