RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Home » MLB News » Cubs C Willson Contreras…

Cubs C Willson Contreras day to day with hamstring injury

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross praised catcher Willson Contreras on Sunday for speaking up after he felt some tightness in his right hamstring.

Contreras left Saturday’s 7-6 loss to Arizona after he got hurt running the bases in the third inning. Contreras was out of the lineup for the series finale against the Diamondbacks, but he is considered day to day and Ross said it could have been worse.

“I thought that was smart of him yesterday, with some of the lower stuff he’s had,” Ross said. “I mean that’s a veteran move. Like, hey, something doesn’t feel right, let us know. Probably saved us there.”

The 30-year-old Contreras, who is eligible for free agency after this season, is batting .258 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 34 games.

With Contreras’ injury, the Cubs brought up catcher P.J. Higgins from Triple-A Iowa and designated infielder Ildemaro Vargas for assignment. Higgins was in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against Arizona.

Higgins, 29, made his major league debut last year, going 1 for 23 over nine games with Chicago. He is hitting .417 with a homer and 17 RBIs in 22 games for Iowa this season.

Higgins’ 2021 season was cut short by a right forearm strain.

“It’s been a crazy 12 months,” Higgins said. “Honestly, after getting hurt last year and being injured, I’ve just been happy being able to play baseball. That was my first true injury where it sidelined me for six months basically.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up