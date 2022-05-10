RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Putin doesn't mention Ukraine on Victory Day | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms
Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

May 10, 2022, 2:42 AM

Chicago Cubs (9-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (19-10, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Wade Miley (0-0); Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Cubs +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has a 19-10 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.54 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Chicago has a 4-10 record at home and a 9-17 record overall. The Cubs are 8-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has five doubles and five home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-37 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Willson Contreras has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI while hitting .256 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 8-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .193 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 3-7, .185 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (ankle), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

