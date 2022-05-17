RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier | GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine
Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 2:42 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-20, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (14-20, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (2-0, 1.67 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -140, Pirates +120; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the series 1-0.

Chicago is 14-20 overall and 5-11 at home. The Cubs have a 3-16 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Pittsburgh has gone 9-10 in home games and 15-20 overall. The Pirates have a 6-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Pirates are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has five home runs, 14 walks and 14 RBI while hitting .283 for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 8-for-32 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ben Gamel has three home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .282 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 9-for-33 with three doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Pirates: 5-5, .201 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), David Robertson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

