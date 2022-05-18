|Through April 2022
Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active):
|1. Mariano Rivera
|652
|2. Trevor Hoffman
|601
|3. Lee Smith
|478
|4. Francisco Rodriguez
|437
|5. John Franco
|424
|6. Billy Wagner
|422
|7. Dennis Eckersley
|390
|8. x-Craig Kimbrel
|378
|9. Joe Nathan
|377
|10. Jonathan Papelbon
|368
|11. Jeff Reardon
|367
|12. x-Kenley Jansen
|359
|13. Troy Percival
|358
|14. Randy Myers
|347
|15. Rollie Fingers
|341
|16. John Wetteland
|330
|17. Francisco Cordero
|329
|18. Fernando Rodney
|327
|19. Roberto Hernandez
|326
|20. Houston Street
|324
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.