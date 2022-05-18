RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fall of Mariupol appears at hand | Russia targeting schools | Zelenskyy opens Cannes Film Festival | Who are Mariupol's last defenders?
Home » MLB News » Career Save Leaders

Career Save Leaders

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 12:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Through April 2022

Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active):

1. Mariano Rivera 652
2. Trevor Hoffman 601
3. Lee Smith 478
4. Francisco Rodriguez 437
5. John Franco 424
6. Billy Wagner 422
7. Dennis Eckersley 390
8. x-Craig Kimbrel 378
9. Joe Nathan 377
10. Jonathan Papelbon 368
11. Jeff Reardon 367
12. x-Kenley Jansen 359
13. Troy Percival 358
14. Randy Myers 347
15. Rollie Fingers 341
16. John Wetteland 330
17. Francisco Cordero 329
18. Fernando Rodney 327
19. Roberto Hernandez 326
20. Houston Street 324

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

White House permitting plan seeks interagency coordination for infrastructure spending

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

State CIO to leave in June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up