Braves take on the Padres in series rubber match

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (21-13, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (16-18, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-0, 2.08 ERA, .90 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (3-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -116, Padres -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 16-18 record overall and a 10-10 record at home. Braves hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

San Diego is 21-13 overall and 10-7 at home. The Padres have a 13-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with seven home runs while slugging .484. Ozzie Albies is 12-for-42 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has seven doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Padres. Luke Voit is 5-for-16 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (groin), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

