RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Home » MLB News » Braves begin 3-game series…

Braves begin 3-game series with the Marlins

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (18-24, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (21-24, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.20 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -151, Marlins +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

Atlanta is 12-13 in home games and 21-24 overall. The Braves have hit 56 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

Miami is 8-12 on the road and 18-24 overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .390.

The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads Atlanta with nine home runs while slugging .453. Marcell Ozuna is 12-for-37 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm ranks second on the Marlins with a .290 batting average, and has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 10 walks and 27 RBI. Jesus Aguilar is 11-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins: 4-6, .261 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (abdominal), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (quadricep), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up