RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leader calls for Russian oil ban | Russia hits eastern towns | Pope's Ukraine diplomacy | Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht
Home » MLB News » Adam Duvall gets key…

Adam Duvall gets key hit as Braves beat Mets 9-2

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat the New York Mets 9-2 on Wednesday.

Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuña Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta’s biggest inning of the season. Travis d’Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout.

The Braves scored seven or more runs just three times in their first 26 games. The World Series champions began the day with a .212 batting average with runners in scoring position after they managed just four runs in a doubleheader sweep by the Mets on Tuesday.

Luis Guillorme homered in the ninth for New York, which had won three of four. Eduardo Escobar doubled home Pete Alonso in the sixth.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill (4-1) was charged with three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first start since he combined with four relievers on a no-hitter Friday night against Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

Another attempt to revive federal shared services

Ahuja wants to reach more diverse applicants for 8,000 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law jobs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up