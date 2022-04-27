RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Home » MLB News » Vaughn homers as White…

Vaughn homers as White Sox stop slide by topping Royals 7-3

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox stopped an eight-game slide with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

The winning rally for the White Sox started when Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson hit consecutive two-out singles off Collin Snider (2-1). Scott Barlow then came in, and Vaughn drove his first pitch into the home bullpen in left.

The White Sox added another run in the eighth when Leury García scampered home on Reese McGuire’s double-play grounder.

Jake Burger hit a solo homer as Chicago got its first win since April 16. Burger finished with three hits, and Vaughn had four RBIs.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

Army attempt to modernize IT for multi-domain ops is establishing milestones, filling in top leaders

Nowhere safe to hide: What online harassment is doing to service members and the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up