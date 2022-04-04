RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Rockies select contract of LHP Ty Blach, make other moves

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 7:47 PM

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies selected the contract of left-hander Ty Blach in a series of moves Monday.

The team also moved right-hander Peter Lambert to the injured list with inflammation in his forearm and placed lefty Ryan Rolison on the 60-day injured list due to a strained shoulder.

Colorado opens the season Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers with Denver native Kyle Freeland getting the start.

Blach posted a 4.00 ERA over five appearances this spring. He struck out six, walked none and allowed two homers.

The 31-year-old, who also grew up in Denver, was picked by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2012 amateur draft. He was 15-19 over parts of four seasons with the Giants and 1-3 in a stint with Baltimore.

Blach’s last appearance in the majors was Sept. 10, 2019, with the Orioles.

