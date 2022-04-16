RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Mariupol holding out against all odds | Elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn | Photos
Right-hander Wily Peralta put on big league roster by Tigers

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 11:40 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Wily Peralta rejoined the Detroit Tigers on Saturday when the team selected the contract of the 32-year-old from Triple-A Toledo.

Peralta was 4-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for the Tigers last season.

He agreed last month to a minor league contract that called for him to receive a $2.5 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster. He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for starts: $100,000 each for 10, 12, 15, 20 and 22.

Detroit opened a 40-man roster spot by designating right-hander Bryan Garcia for assignment before Saturday’s game at Kansas City. The Tigers optioned Elvin Rodríguez to Toledo.

MLB News | Sports

