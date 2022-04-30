RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances | ‘Our roots are there’ | Ukrainian women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Home » MLB News » Reds play the Rockies…

Reds play the Rockies after Pham’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (3-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-9, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Overton (0-0); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (2-0, 1.10 ERA, .92 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Colorado Rockies after Tommy Pham had four hits on Friday in a 10-4 loss to the Rockies.

Colorado has a 7-4 record at home and an 11-9 record overall. The Rockies are 3-8 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cincinnati has a 1-7 record in home games and a 3-17 record overall. The Reds have a 2-10 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 10-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pham has four doubles and three home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 9-for-38 with four doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Reds: 1-9, .231 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (back), Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up