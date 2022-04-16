Reds enter matchup with the Dodgers on losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (2-6) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-0,…

Cincinnati Reds (2-6) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 4.00 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -247, Reds +201; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to break their four-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 58-23 at home a season ago. The Dodgers scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 3.5 in the 2021 season.

Cincinnati went 83-79 overall and 39-42 on the road last season. The Reds scored 4.9 runs per game while allowing 4.7 last season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (hamstring), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

