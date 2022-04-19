Reds aim to end skid in game against the Padres

Cincinnati Reds (2-9, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (7-5, fifth in the NL West) San Diego;…

Cincinnati Reds (2-9, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (7-5, fifth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Reiver Sanmartin (0-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (1-0, 1.42 ERA, .71 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -184, Reds +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a seven-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 7-5 record overall and a 3-2 record in home games. The Padres have gone 2-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati is 2-9 overall and 0-2 in home games. The Reds are 1-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has five doubles and two home runs while hitting .354 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 4-for-26 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson is fourth on the Reds with two extra base hits (two home runs). Tyler Naquin is 9-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 1-9, .169 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Reds: Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Daniel Duarte: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan India: day-to-day (hamstring), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

