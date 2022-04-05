RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes | EU proposes Russian coal ban | US, allies to ban new investments in Russia | Photos
Home » MLB News » Rays OF Margot gets…

Rays OF Margot gets $19 million, 2-year contract

The Associated Press

April 5, 2022, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Manuel Margot has agreed to a $19 million, two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The deal reached Tuesday includes salaries of $7 million in 2023, up from the $5.6 million the 27-year-old is due to earn this season, and $10 million in 2024. It also includes a $12 million mutual option in 2025 or a $2 million buyout.

Margot would have been eligible for free agency after this season.

Margot was obtained in a trade from the San Diego Padres in February 2020 and has played all three outfield positions over two seasons with the Rays.

He hit .254 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

TSP participants could save longer under Secure Act 2.0

State Dept launches new bureau in broader effort to elevate its cyber mission

Treasury joins the growing ranks of agencies with IT working capital funds

DoD's budget inflation story is more complicated than you think

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up