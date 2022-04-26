RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII | War heats up cooking oil prices | Fairfax Co. school helps Ukrainian refugees | Photos
Phillies play the Rockies leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 2:41 AM

Colorado Rockies (10-6, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-10, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 4.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -165, Rockies +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia is 5-5 in home games and 7-10 overall. The Phillies have gone 2-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has gone 6-4 in home games and 10-6 overall. The Rockies have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .329.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is third on the Phillies with seven extra base hits (three doubles and four home runs). Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-36 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Connor Joe has four doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 12-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 6-4, .264 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (hand), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

