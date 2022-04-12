RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Phillies face the Mets with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (2-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (3-1)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (1-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -160, Mets +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the New York Mets, leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia had an 82-80 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Phillies pitching staff had a collective 4.39 ERA last season while averaging 9.4 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

New York had a 77-85 record overall and a 30-51 record in road games last season. The Mets slugged .391 with a .315 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Trevor May: day-to-day (arm), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

