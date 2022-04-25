RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy hosts US officials | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Refugees pray at Easter for peace | Latest photos
Mets visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (12-5, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-5, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (3-0, 2.50 ERA, .89 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 1.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -147, Cardinals +125; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets on Monday to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 3-1 record at home and a 9-5 record overall. The Cardinals are 7-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has gone 5-2 at home and 12-5 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has a .364 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has five doubles and five home runs. Paul Goldschmidt is 10-for-42 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has four doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Starling Marte is 10-for-37 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mets: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

