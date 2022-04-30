RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances | ‘Our roots are there’ | Ukrainian women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Mets meet the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (10-11, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (15-5, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (2-1, 3.47 ERA, .99 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -124, Phillies +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 1-0.

New York has a 6-2 record in home games and a 15-5 record overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 18 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Philadelphia has gone 8-5 at home and 10-11 overall. The Phillies are 5-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte has two doubles and two home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 7-for-30 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has three home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI while hitting .266 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-35 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .264 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: J.D. Davis: day-to-day (left ankle), Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

