RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | The woman who would make Putin pay | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » MLB News » Cubs bring 1-0 series…

Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (4-2) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-2)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 1.29 ERA, .43 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -124, Cubs +104; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .414.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 32-49 on the road last season. The Cubs scored 4.4 runs per game while allowing 5.2 last season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up