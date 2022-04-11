RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Career Save Leaders

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 9:46 PM

Through April 2022

Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active):

1. Mariano Rivera 652
2. Trevor Hoffman 601
3. Lee Smith 478
4. Francisco Rodriguez 437
5. John Franco 424
6. Billy Wagner 422
7. Dennis Eckersley 390
8. Joe Nathan 377
9. x-Craig Kimbrel 373
10. Jonathan Papelbon 368
11. Jeff Reardon 367
12. Troy Percival 358
13. x-Kenley Jansen 350
13. Randy Myers 347
15. Rollie Fingers 341
16. John Wetteland 330
17. Francisco Cordero 329
18. Fernando Rodney 327
19. Roberto Hernandez 326
20. Houston Street 324

