Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active):

1. Mariano Rivera 652 2. Trevor Hoffman 601 3. Lee Smith 478 4. Francisco Rodriguez 437 5. John Franco 424 6. Billy Wagner 422 7. Dennis Eckersley 390 8. Joe Nathan 377 9. x-Craig Kimbrel 373 10. Jonathan Papelbon 368 11. Jeff Reardon 367 12. Troy Percival 358 13. x-Kenley Jansen 350 13. Randy Myers 347 15. Rollie Fingers 341 16. John Wetteland 330 17. Francisco Cordero 329 18. Fernando Rodney 327 19. Roberto Hernandez 326 20. Houston Street 324

