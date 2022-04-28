RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham referendum | European leaders blast Russian gas cutoff | Key players urge accountability in UN meeting | Photos
Home » MLB News » Cardinals play the Diamondbacks…

Cardinals play the Diamondbacks in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-11, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-7, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (1-1, 3.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -173, Diamondbacks +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday to open a four-game series.

St. Louis has a 9-7 record overall and a 3-3 record in home games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.02 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Arizona is 8-11 overall and 5-7 in home games. The Diamondbacks are sixth in the NL with 17 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has four doubles for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 3-for-14 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has four home runs for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 9-for-29 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .199 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored by one run

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .199 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: day-to-day (toe), Jordan Hicks: day-to-day (right wrist), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Nowhere safe to hide: What online harassment is doing to service members and the military

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers fired for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up